Trump suggests Iran could potentially join Abraham Accords on peace with Israel

WASHINGTON, September 29. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump suggested that Iran could, in the future, join the Abraham Accords on the normalization of relations with Israel.

"And who knows, maybe even Iran can get in there. I hope, we expect, we hope we're going to be able to get along with Iran. I think they're going to be open to it," he stated during a joint press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following their meeting in Washington.

"I really believe that, but they could be a member. I long ago said, I'll bet you, at some point, Iran will be a member of the accords," Trump added.