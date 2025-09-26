IAEA registers no evidence of increased uranium enrichment by Iran — Grossi

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has found no indications that Iran is raising the level of its uranium enrichment, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi said.

Strikes were carried out on Iran, impacting Iranian nuclear infrastructure facilities where uranium enrichment occurs, the IAEA chief told Rossiya-24 television. There are no signs directly indicating that Iran has increased its enrichment level, even though Tehran theoretically possesses such capability, he added.