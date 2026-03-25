Russia, Sri Lanka to discuss energy supplies

MOSCOW, March 25. /TASS/. Sri Lanka is interested in supplies of oil and other energy resources from Russia, Deputy Energy Minister Roman Marshavin told reporters.

"Supplies of energy resources. Not merely oil but also the other ones. The volumes are not yet known," Marshavin said.

Almost all Southeast Asian countries approach Russia as regards energy supplies, he noted.

"Almost all Southeast Asian nations make requests," the official added.

Russia has reserves making it possible to meet both the domestic demand and also support the effective and possible new contracts, Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilyov said earlier.