No Nobel Peace Prize for Trump until he stops conflict in Gaza — Macron

PARIS, September 23. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Donald Trump can not be considered for the Nobel Peace Prize until he stops the conflict in the Gaza Strip.

"I see the American president, <…> who said from the [UN] rostrum today: ‘I want peace. I have resolved this conflict, so I want the Nobel Peace Prize," the French leader said in an interview with BFMTV. "But the Nobel Peace Prize is possible only when you stop this conflict."

In his opinion, the United States is in a position to stop the conflict, as it continues to supply Israel with weapons for its military operation in the Gaza Strip.

He called upon Washington to "exert pressure on the government of Israel" to have the hostilities stopped, the remaining 48 hostages released, and humanitarian corridors reopened.

Macron expects that the US side can come up with "a reliable plan" for Middle Eastern settlement "within the coming hours," following consultations with other countries in the region.

NBC News reported in mid-August, citing a White House official, that Trump wanted to get the Nobel Peace Prize but did not think he would be able to do that. On August 13, the White House published the names of top officials from seven countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Gabon, Israel, Cambodia, Rwanda and Pakistan), who supported Trump’s nomination.