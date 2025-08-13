Seven nations endorse Trump for Nobel Peace Prize, White House reveals

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The White House has published a list of seven country leaders that support the nomination of US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

The list includes Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Gabonese President Brice Oligui Nguema, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Rwandan Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe and the Government of Pakistan.

On June 20, the Pakistani government recommended Trump's candidacy for the 2026 Nobel Peace Prize "for mediatory work in resolving the military conflict with India." Netanyahu nominated Trump on July 8 "for his efforts to ensure peace and security in the world and especially in the Middle East."

Cambodia's prime minister nominated Trump on August 7 "for his crucial role in restoring peace and stability on the border between Cambodia and Thailand."

After Baku and Yerevan signed their declaration on a peaceful settlement in Washington, Aliyev and Pashinyan announced their intention to jointly nominate Trump for the award.