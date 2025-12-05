Death toll in Indonesia floods nears 850 — agency

TOKYO, December 5. /TASS/. At least 846 people have been killed in severe flooding and landslides on the Indonesian island of Sumatra, while 547 others remain missing, Indonesia’s National Disaster Management Agency reported.

The body added that around 2,700 people sustained injuries in the disaster. Earlier estimates had already put the death toll at more than 800.

According to Indonesia’s National Search and Rescue Agency, the catastrophe was triggered by heavy rains that have pounded the region for over a week. Mudslides have destroyed homes, roads, and critical infrastructure, significantly complicating rescue efforts in the hardest-hit areas.