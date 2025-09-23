Qatar to keep working towards ceasefire in Gaza — emir

UNITED NATIONS, September 23. /TASS/. Qatar will continue working as a mediator to settle the conflict in the Gaza Strip despite Israel’s recent strike on Hamas headquarters in Doha, Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said, speaking at the 80th session of the UN General Assembly.

"We intend to consistently press for an end to the conflict and the release of hostages, even in terms of the ongoing disinformation campaign. Such attempts will not stop us, that is why we will continue our efforts in cooperation with Egypt and the United States," he said.

The leader of Qatar added that Israel’s attack on Doha was an attempt to derail talks on a ceasefire in Gaza.