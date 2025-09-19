Israel preparing harsh response to France's potential recognition of Palestine — newspaper

BRUSSELS, September 19. /TASS/. Israel is drawing up plans to take tough measures against France over Paris's intention to recognize Palestinian statehood, Politico reported, citing sources.

According to two European officials and an expert familiar with the Israeli government's position, Israel is "preparing multiple options." These could include accelerating the annexation of the West Bank, where the Palestinian Authority is partly in power. The package of possible measures also involves closing the French consulate in Jerusalem and taking steps regarding French-owned properties and territories in Israel, such as the Sanctuary of Eleona, a Christian pilgrimage site.

Israeli Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel previously stated in an interview with French radio that the closure of Paris's diplomatic mission in Jerusalem, which existed even before the creation of the State of Israel in 1948, is now on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s agenda.

According to Karim Amellal, a former French ambassador who handled Mediterranean affairs, Israel "won’t stop at anything in terms of retaliation." Whatever happens, relations between France and Israel will "deteriorate enormously," he said. "[Macron] has been the driver on this issue … and already the dialogue with Netanyahu is complicated," the diplomat added.

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron announced that France intends to hold a conference at the UN on September 22 on the issue of recognizing Palestine, regardless of the hostilities in Gaza and other decisions by the Israeli government. On July 29, the office of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer issued a statement saying that London would recognize the statehood of Palestine before the UN General Assembly session if Israel continues to block the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip and does not end its military operation in the enclave. On July 24, Macron said that Paris would recognize the State of Palestine at the UN General Assembly session.

Palestine is recognized by 148 UN members. Palestinian embassies and permanent missions operate in 95 countries. The Soviet Union, Russia's predecessor, recognized the State of Palestine in 1988.