Turkey says pays close attention to cooperation with BRICS, ASEAN

ANKARA, September 19. /TASS/. Turkey, which is not a member of the EU, attentively evaluates cooperation with the regional economic associations such as BRICS, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan.

"It is quite natural to have different economic interests. Yes, the European Union is now the most institutionalized economic union. Turkey is not a member of the EU, and we are closely monitoring other economic alliances and associations. We are paying close attention to BRICS, ASEAN, and the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization. The Islamic countries have created their own organization for economic cooperation, there is a group of D-8 countries (Azerbaijan, Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Turkey and Pakistan - TASS)," the minister said in an interview with the Egyptian MBC Masr TV channel.

Fidan explained that Turkey, assessing the prospects for cooperation with regional associations, is addressing the issues "of how to better manage institutions, how to ensure more efficient trade, development and prosperity, which is the main goal.

"But trade and economic alliances are one direction, and security issues are another. Of course, very serious events are taking place in our region, and we, as countries in the region, need to have a certain attitude that allows us to solve security problems, especially those related to terrorism."