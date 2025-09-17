Kiev to need $120 billion in 2026 if conflict continues, Zelensky says

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. Ukrainian authorities are focused on ending the conflict, but if that does not happen, they will need to secure $120 billion next year, Vladimir Zelensky said at a joint press conference with European Parliament President Roberta Metsola in Kiev.

According to him, the cost of one year of conflict amounts to $120 billion. Ukraine would require $60 billion in addition to its $60 billion budget for the coming year. "Plan 'A' is to end the war, and plan 'B' would be $120 billion," he added.

Earlier, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Sviridenko stated that the draft budget for next year is being prepared on the assumption that hostilities will continue.