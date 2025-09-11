US takes highly constructive approach on prisoners in Belarus — Lukashenko

MINSK, September 11. /TASS/. Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko stated that the US is taking a highly constructive position in negotiations on the release of a range of prisoners in Belarus.

"The Americans are taking a constructive stance, a very constructive stance on the so-called political prisoners. We do not need political prisoners or any other prisoners," Lukashenko pointed out.

He explained that during negotiations, different scenarios are discussed.

"And the Americans understand this. Well, people, parents [of these prisoners] and so on, approach them. They respond to this. We hear them. We are happy to discuss this topic. And if there is even the slightest possibility of releasing individual convicts - especially since they are taking them to Europe or somewhere else - we don’t mind it," Lukashenko concluded.