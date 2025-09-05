Mongolia ready to contribute to Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline project — prime minister

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Mongolia is ready to launch the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline from Russia to China, Mongolian Prime Minister Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said.

"This is a large project being implemented between our countries. The parties have reached an agreement in principle to lay this gas pipeline. And I would like to state responsibly that we are ready to launch the construction. And we attach particular importance to building this gas pipeline responsibly," the Mongolian head of government said at the plenary session of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

According to Gombojavyn Zandanshatar, the Power of Siberia 2 will unlock new opportunities for the Mongolian economy and become a strategically important resource for solving the country’s vital problems. He noted that the gas pipeline will have an annual capacity of 50 billion cubic meters of natural gas.

Earlier, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller announced the signing of a legally binding memorandum with China on the construction of the Power of Siberia 2 gas pipeline and the Soyuz Vostok transit gas pipeline via Mongolia. In March, the latter was approved by the state expertise authority of Mongolia.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.