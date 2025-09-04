Mongolian prime minister thanks Putin for gas pipeline in Russian

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Head of the Mongolian government Gombojavyn Zandanshatar welcomed and thanked Russian President Vladimir Putin in Russian for a gas pipeline project running through Mongolia.

"Thank you for the political decision taken at the trilateral meeting of the heads of state in Beijing on the gas pipeline stretching from Russia to China through Mongolia. Great scientist Lomonosov said that Russia's power would grow with Siberia. The Power of Siberia-2 gas pipeline will now begin to be implemented," said the Mongolian prime minister, who graduated from the Irkutsk Institute of National Economy, on the sidelines of the Tenth Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"I talked to [Gazprom CEO] Alexey Miller, and he said that the construction of this gas pipeline is a grandiose project that happens not even once a century. And we still have no idea what impact this gas pipeline will have," Gombojavyn Zandanshatar said.

He also congratulated the Russian leader on the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and thanked him for his visits to Mongolia in 2019 and 2024 to participate in the anniversary celebrations on the occasion of the victory of Soviet-Mongolian troops over Japanese militarists on the Khalkhin Gol River.

Mongolia transit area

The Western Route, called the Power of Siberia - 2, provides for the construction of a gas pipeline to China from the developed and promising fields of Western Siberia through Mongolia. In 2019, Mongolia signed a memorandum of understanding on the project.

The transit section through Mongolia was named Soyuz Vostok.

After that, the development of documentation began. In January 2022, the parties signed a protocol on a feasibility study, and in February, a contract for the design and survey work, and an activity plan for a joint working group of the government of Mongolia and Gazprom for 2022-2024.

In March 2025, the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline project was approved by the state expertise of Mongolia. The total length of the Power of Siberia - 2 is planned at be about 2,600 km. The pipeline will stretch from the Yamal fields through the Krasnoyarsk, Irkutsk and Buryatia Regions to the south of Lake Baikal. It will cross the border with Mongolia near the city of Kyakhta. The maximum capacity of the pipeline should be 50 billion cubic meters per year. The total length of the route through the Mongolian territory will stand at 963 km. Besides the supplies to China, the Power of Siberia - 2 will provide gas to the south of the Krasnoyarsk and Buryatia Regions and Trans-Baikal.

