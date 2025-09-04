Prime Minister of Mongolia arrived in Russia to attend EEF

VLADIVOSTOK, September 4. /TASS/. Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar arrived in the Far Eastern Federal District of Russia to participate in the 10th Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

The aircraft of the prime minister landed in the Vladivostok Airport at about 05:00 am Moscow time (02:00 am GMT), TASS reports.

The 10th Eastern Economic Forum is taking place in Vladivostok from September 3 to 6 under the theme "The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity." The business program will feature more than 100 thematic sessions divided into seven tracks. The forum is expected to bring together over 4,500 participants from more than 70 countries and territories. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the EEF, with TASS as its general information partner.