China’s stable partnership with Russia, Mongolia yields results, says President Xi

BEIJING, September 2. /TASS/. A steady trilateral cooperation between Russia, Mongolia and China yields real results, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Led by leaders of our countries, the trilateral cooperation between China, Russia and Mongolia has been steadily developing, and it has yielded real results," the Chinese president said at a trilateral meeting with Russian and Mongolian president Vladimir Putin and Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh respectively.

The seventh trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China and Mongolia was held at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Tuesday.

Russia’s delegation accompanying President Vladimir Putin particularly consists of Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Deputy Chief of Staff of the Presidential Executive Office Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov, Minister of Natural Resources and Ecology Alexander Kozlov, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov, Gazprom CEO Alexey Miller and Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

The previous trilateral summit took place on the sidelines of a Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan in 2022.

The three countries cooperate in a number of fields, primarily the energy sector. The construction of the Soyuz Vostok gas pipeline to China via Mongolia as a continuation of the Power of Siberia 2 pipeline is a flagship project.

Other priorities included cooperation in the spheres of transport and the development of a cross-border rail corridor.