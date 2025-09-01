Brazilian leader plans to propose WTO reform during BRICS’ virtual summit — TV

RIO DE JANEIRO, September 1. /TASS/. Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva intends to voice his proposals on reforming the World Trade Organization (WTO) during an emergency virtual BRICS summit, CNN Brasil reported.

According to the television channel, the Brazilian president also plans to discuss BRICS’ potential response to the US tariffs.

The Brazilian leadership wants all BRICS’ full-fledged members, especially the Russian, Chinese, Indian, and South African leaders to take part in the summit.

Brazil is currently taking measures to find new trade partners to mitigate the impact of the US tariffs on its economy. Thus, Vice President Geraldo Alckmin has visited Mexico and plans to travel to India in the near future.

According to the Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico, the preparations for the summit are being led by the president’s chief advisor Celso Amorim.