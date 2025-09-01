NATO-Ukraine Council to meet following Russian strike on Kiev’s defense industry sites

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. Ukraine has called an extraordinary meeting with NATO countries in response to Russia’s recent strike on Kiev’s defense industry facilities, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry Andrey Sibiga said.

"An extraordinary meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council will be held today in Brussels at the request of Ukraine and in response to Russia’s recent massive air attacks," he wrote on the X social media platform.

The Russian Defense Ministry reported earlier that Russian forces had delivered a strike by precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles, on Ukrainian defense industry sites and military airbases in the early hours of August 28.