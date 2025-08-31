Netanyahu confirms Israel carried out strike on Hamas spokesman Abu Obeida

TEL AVIV, August 31. /TASS/. The Israeli military targeted Abu Obeida, spokesman for the armed wing of Hamas, the prime minister of the Jewish state, Benjamin Netanyahu, said at a weekly government meeting.

"In a <…> joint mission, the ISA (Israeli Security Agency - TASS) and the IDF (Israel Defense Forces - TASS) attacked the Hamas spokesman, the spokesman for an evil and murderous organization, Abu Obeida," Netanyahu’s office quoted him as saying.

However, the Israeli prime minister said no one on the side of the radical Palestinian movement had clarified the matter yet. "We still do not know the final result. While I hope that he is no longer with us, I note that there is no spokesperson to report on this from the Hamas side. The upcoming hours and days will certainly tell what they will," Netanyahu added.