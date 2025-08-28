Israel active in all theaters of war, defense chief says

TEL AVIV, August 28. /TASS/. Israel is operating on all fronts "day and night," the country’s Defense Minister Israel Katz said with regard to reports about an overnight landing operation in a Damascus suburb.

"Our forces are active in all theaters of war day and night for Israel to be safe," he wrote on the X social media platform.

However, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) refused to confirm or deny reports of Israeli troops landing near Damascus. "We don’t comment on foreign media reports," the Kan state broadcaster quoted an army spokesperson as saying.

According to Syria TV, Israeli troops landed in the Al-Kiswah neighborhood in western Damascus. The broadcaster’s sources said that the goal of the raid and its outcome remained unclear. However, the TV channel pointed out that Syrian forces had found listening devices and CCTV cameras of unknown origin in the area.