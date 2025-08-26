Iran, E3 nations hold another round of nuclear talks in Geneva

TEHRAN, August 26. /TASS/. Another round of nuclear talks between Iran and the E3 nations, namely the United Kingdom, Germany, and France, was held in Geneva.

"Both sides shared their views on resolution 2231. Iran stays committed to diplomacy and the search for a mutually beneficial solution. It’s time the UN Security Council and E3 make the right choice, giving time and room to diplomacy," Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Kazem Gharibabadi wrote on his X page.

The meeting, which involved deputy foreign ministers, addressed issues related to lifting sanctions on Iran and resolving differences regarding the Iranian nuclear program.

The United States and the EU3 countries previously agreed to set the end of August as the deadline for concluding a nuclear deal with Iran. Otherwise, the EU3 plans to launch the snapback mechanism, which will re-impose UN Security Council sanctions against Tehran that had been lifted under the 2015 agreements. Iran, in turn, threatened to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty in the event of renewed UN Security Council sanctions. Western countries may launch the snapback mechanism as early as October 18.

The five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and Germany signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), known as the Iran nuclear deal, with Iran in 2015, putting an end to a long-running standoff about Iran’s alleged development of nuclear weapons. However, during his first presidential term, US President Donald Trump withdrew from the deal in 2018 and re-imposed all the anti-Iranian sanctions after they began to be lifted under the deal.

In response, Iran announced in 2020 that it would scale back its commitments under the JCPOA and limit access for International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) inspectors. Five rounds of nuclear talks between Iran and the United States in 2025 yielded no results amid Israel’s military operation against Iran and US airstrikes on Iranian nuclear sites. Concurrently, the E3 nations also engaged in talks with Tehran but failed to broker a new nuclear deal.

