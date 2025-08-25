Iran's IRGC rejects plan to disarm Hezbollah in Lebanon

TEHRAN, August 25. /TASS/. The plan to disarm Lebanon’s Shiite movement Hezbollah will not be implemented, General Iraj Masjedi, deputy commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), said.

"The weapons of resistance are the guns of the Lebanese people to defend their land against the aggression of the Zionist regime. The disarmament plan is a US-Zionist scheme. Neither the people of Lebanon nor Hezbollah will ever agree to it, and it will never be implemented," Iran’s state broadcaster IRIB quoted Masjedi as saying.

On August 5, Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced that his cabinet had approved a plan to disarm all non-governmental paramilitary groups, with its enforcement expected before the end of the year.