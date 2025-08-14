Trump says NATO should not serve as security guarantor for Kiev — Macron

PARIS, August 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump told European leaders in their video call yesterday that NATO should not play a role in guaranteeing Ukraine's security, French President Emmanuel Macron said in a speech to journalists on Wednesday, the full text of which was released by the Elysee Palace.

"He said something I view as particularly important: NATO should not be part of security guarantees [for Ukraine] — we know this is a particularly sensitive issue for Russia — but at the same time, the US and all willing allies should participate in providing them," Macron stated.

Earlier, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted that Trump had expressed his readiness to contribute to providing security guarantees to Kiev.

On Wednesday, a series of online meetings on Ukraine took place at the initiative of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz. He first consulted Ukraine's closest European allies for preliminary discussions on further talks with Trump. This was followed by a conference call with the US leader and Vice President J.D. Vance. The German chancellor then reviewed the outcomes of the discussions with the so-called coalition of the willing.