Over 60 people hurt after attacks on Serbian ruling party offices in Novi Sad — Vucic

BELGRADE, August 14. /TASS/. More than 60 people were hurt after attacks on offices of the ruling Serbian Progressive Party and its supporters in Novi Sad, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said.

"The attackers, participants in blockades, carrying sticks, firecrackers, and stones approached the buildings from the back and attacked. More than 60 people were hurt. Sixty-four people were injured in the premises of the Serbian Progressive Party in Novi said," he said, adding that people "are literally drowned in blood."

"We are taking measures to establish control, deploying more police officers. Public order will be reinstated," he said.

Serbian Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said earlier that 15 police officers were hurt during evening riots. Police reported attacks on the Serbian Progressive Party’s officer and police cordons.

Police statistics indicate that nearly 70 people received injuries during the past day as a result of riots in Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Kragujevac and other cities.

Protests gripped Serbia in November 2024, sparked by the Novi Sad railway station canopy collapse. The tragedy left 15 people dead. Protestors blame the government and demand snap parliamentary elections.

Vucic was elected the president of Serbia in 2017, and re-elected in 2022. His second term expires in 2027.