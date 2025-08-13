Trilateral Russia-US-Ukraine summit may be held next week — CBS

WASHINGTON, August 13. /TASS/. The administration of US President Donald Trump is looking for a venue for a trilateral summit with Russia and Ukraine to be held at the end of next week, the CBS News television reported citing own sources.

This information was confirmed by two sources, the channel said.

On August 8, Trump announced that he hopes to hold a meeting with Putin in Alaska on August 15. Later Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov confirmed the timing and venue of the upcoming summit. The Kremlin expects the next Putin-Trump meeting to be held on the Russian territory, Ushakov added.