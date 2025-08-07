{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Expert sees proposed Putin-Trump meeting as West’s surrender in proxy-war with Russia

West and US leader "have realized they don't have any cards anymore to play against Russia," Rangarirai Shoko said

HARARE, August 8. /TASS/. The upcoming meeting between President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Donald Trump of the United States marks the West’s surrender in the proxy-war it is waging against Russia in Ukraine, Rangarirai Shoko, CEO of Zimbabwe's New Ziana News Agency and expert in international relations, said in an interview with TASS.

"To me, the proposed meeting between President Putin and President Trump will be a sanitized capitulation of the West in its proxy war against Russia in Ukraine," he pointed out. "After hitting a brick wall with sanctions and tariffs, the West and Trump have realized they don't have any cards anymore to play against Russia and its BRICS partners, and are suing for peace with pretence of a compromised deal at the proposed Putin-Trump summit. The truth is Trump wants to walk away from the war, sanctions and tariffs with some dignity via the talks with Putin after realizing, rudely, that the West, and the US in particular, no longer have the strong hegemonic power to arm-twist the world," the analyst noted.

According to him, "the reality of the economic hopelessness the West has driven itself into, and its growing isolation as epitomized by the visit to Moscow this week by the King of Malaysia and the president of the UAE, has finally hit home." "It is clear Trump, through the talks with Putin, wants an off-ramp in the Ukraine conflict to extricate his country from the tight sanctions and tariff corner it put itself in, which now threaten its own survival," Shoko emphasized.

The analyst expects "Trump, on behalf of the West, to give in much - throw Ukraine under the bus if you will - and Putin to yield little because, unlike for the West, the conflict posed an existential threat to Russia."

"It is likely that the West will yield to Russia's main demand for recognition of the four former Ukrainian regions as its territories, which now for Russians does not go far enough. Apart from seeking to save face, the proposed talks may be a cunning way by the West to prevent Russia from achieving total military victory, and by so doing, hope to retain a foothold in what remains of Ukraine," Shoko concluded.

Tags: Vladimir Putin, United States, Donald Trump
Military operation in Ukraine
During phone talk with Putin, Ramaphosa supports peace initiatives on Ukraine
"President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa's full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the statement says
Putin hails Ukraine peace initiative put forward by African nations in call with Ramaphosa
A number of African nations came up with a ten-point peace plan for Ukraine in the summer of 2023
Sukhoi SuperJet crashes near Moscow with crew on board during test flight after repairs
They took off from Zhukovsky Airport for flight testing
At least 100 Palestinians killed, over 600 injured in Gaza in past day — Health Ministry
Gaza’s death toll has reached 61,258 since the conflict escalated in October 2023, while over 152,000 people have suffered injuries
Russian army made every effort to preserve Chasov Yar during liberation — soldier
The commander of the first volunteer assault brigade also reported violations by Ukraine of the Chemical Weapons Convention
Russia has acquired immunity to Western sanctions — Kremlin
The Russian economy is successfully functioning, Dmitry Peskov said
Lula da Silva to discuss BRICS' joint response to US tariffs with Xi Jinping, Modi
According to the Brazilian president’s special advisor on international affairs, Celso Amorim, an agreement in principle has already been reached between Brasilia and Beijing to hold talks following the Brazilian leader's conversation with the Indian prime minister
Ukrainian army deploys large group of foreign mercenaries to southern DPR
It includes Italians, Colombians, Chileans and Lithuanians, a Russian security official said
Witkoff to brief Kiev, America's NATO allies about meeting with Putin — Axios
As noted in the story, Kiev fears that Russia and the United States may reach agreements on a settlement "without Ukraine or the European powers having a say"
Kiev loses over 1,335 troops along engagement line in past day — Russia’s top brass
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted more than 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Trump says US actions regarding Russia depend on what Putin ‘has to say’
American leader added that he was "very disappointed" with the Russian authorities’ position
Trump should bring the subs home, stop treating Russia as an enemy — American expert
Doug Bandow, a senior fellow at the Washington-based Cato Institute, stressed that the Russian policy poses no threat to America
Official signed Ovechkin jersey on sale for $3,785 in downtown Moscow
The sale is organized as part of a festival at the Luzhniki Sports Complex, which also saw Ovechkin sign a few pucks for fans as part of the event
Trump says Putin-Zelensky meeting unnecessary for his talks with Russian president
"I'll do whatever I can to stop the killing," US leader pointed out
Russia biggest proponent of peace in Ukraine, but wants lasting peace — lawmaker
This concerns the protection of Russian citizens, the security of Russia's borders, and Russia’s global security, deputy head of the United Russia faction and member of the State Duma Committee on Security and Corruption Control Adalby Shkhagoshev
Russia hammers gas transportation system of Ukraine’s military-industrial sector
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 230 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two UK-made armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported
Russia's Tu-22M3 long-range bombers perform scheduled flight over neutral Baltic waters
Su-30SM and Su-27 jets escorted the long-range aircraft
Russian Black Sea Fleet forces destroy Ukrainian seaborne drone in Black Sea
In addition, at about 12:00 p.m. Moscow time, alert air defense forces destroyed a Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicle over the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Building three bridges in Yakutia requires about 160 bln rubles — head of region
It is necessary to build three major bridges to connect all parts of Yakutia, according to Aysen Nikolayev
Minsk alarmed by aggressive attitude of Poland, Baltic states — Lukashenko
The Belarusian president underlined that these neighboring states are exerting pressure from all sides
Ukraine was unprepared for Russia’s daring Operation Pipeline in Kursk — top commander
Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky admitted that the Russian army’s operation had made it more complicated for Ukrainian forces to retreat from the Kursk Region
Germany’s industrial output falls to lowest level since pandemic year 2020
According to Germany’s Federal Statistical Office, industrial output in June declined by 1.9% compared to May
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Number of Ukrainian troops seeking political asylum in Russia growing — security forces
"This is confirmed, among other things, by interrogations of the captives," the sources said
RTS Index accelerates after official exchange rates release by Central Bank
The Moscow Exchange Index added 4.95% to 2,901.4 points
US to impose more secondary sanctions against Russia's trading partners — Trump
The US leader confirmed several times that China, like India, is among the countries that may face additional US tariffs
Moscow points to hard evidence of Ukrainian atrocities amid Zelensky's pleas to OSCE
Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that instead of relying on hard facts, some Western countries, together with the Kiev regime, try to accuse Russia of violating international humanitarian law
Italy's charge d'affaires summoned to MFA to talk over country's anti-Russia media slant
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, it was pointed out to the Italian side that the consistent anti-Russian activities of Italy's mainstream media contribute only to the aggravation of the current crisis in Russian-Italian relations
Ukraine loses 9 Starlink stations and 12 drone control points in zone of Battlegroup East
Alexey Yakovlev, head of the grouping's press center, added that over the course of the day, the enemy lost more than 210 servicemen, a tank, three armored combat vehicles and eight automobiles
Russian defense firm to feature T-90MS tank, TOS-1A flamethrower at Minsk arms show
Similar to T-90M Proryv serial-produced tanks supplied to the Russian Army, the T-90MS main battle tank has undergone an extra upgrade taking into account the experience of the special military operation in Ukraine
Putin receives Indian prime minister's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in Kremlin
The Russian leader warmly welcomed the Indian prime minister's advisor and shook hands with him
Russia's position on Ukraine unchanged amid potential Putin-Trump meet — Kremlin aide
Earlier, Yury Ushakov said that a meeting between Putin and Trump is planned for the coming days, probably next week
Russia plans to discuss situation around Dodik during next UNSC meeting on Bosnia
The situation with Republika Srpska President’s "persecution threatens the stability of Bosnia and Herzegovina," Russia’s Acting Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dmitry Polyansky said
Putin informally chats with his UAE counterpart, personally escorts him after the talks
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan spent about three and a half hours in the Kremlin in total
Trump sees good chance for Ukraine settlement, his meeting with Putin
"That road was long, and continues to be long," he added
King of Malaysia thanks Putin for inviting him to visit Russia
Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar admired Putin's leadership qualities, noting that he had led the country through trying, difficult times
Trump may show more flexibility in talks with Putin — political scientist
Malek Dudakov noted that "new agreements are possible in terms of normalizing the work of diplomatic services and resuming direct air travel between the countries"
Putin not against meeting Zelensky, conditions should be created
As the Russian president noted, there is still a long haul ahead for creation of such conditions
Talks between Putin, UAE president kick off in Kremlin
According to the Kremlin press service, the two leaders intend to discuss the current state and future prospects of the multidimensional cooperation between Russia and the UAE
Saakashvili's bloody regime started war in South Ossetia in 2008 — Georgian PM
In 2008, a tragic event occurred when the Saakashvili regime started a war in Tskhinval, Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze told reporters
US administration to hold discussions, make statement after Witkoff's trip — Rubio
The US state secretary confirmed that Steve Witkoff was en route back to the US
Von der Leyen says discusses Ukraine conflict, EU accession with Zelensky
The head of the EC said that Europe fully supports Ukraine
GPT-5 AI model opened to all users
The new AI version comprises the best properties of prior models, OpenAI said
Zelensky may demand Western aid ostensibly for POWs — Russian MFA
Maria Zakharova added that Ukrainian citizens, rejected by the presidential office on Bankovaya Street, are being used as pawns in a narrative of misinformation
UAE president expects 'positive results' from his visit to Russia
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan thanked the Russian side for hospitality
Russia should bolster trend of replenishing Army with volunteers — Medvedev
The top security official said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces that "50,000-60,000 people voluntarily" come to military recruitment offices each month
Russian, UAE Presidents talks cooperation in economy, space, energy
Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan stressed that relations between Moscow and Abu Dhabi are "based on mutual trust and respect, as well as deep-rooted and constructive engagement spanning more than 50 years"
Russia to repair aircraft damaged after Ukraine’s June 1 attack — senior diplomat
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov refuted the Kiev regime’s statements about the attack’s aftermath
Russia, India to set dates for new full-scale talks between Putin, Modi — Shoigu
Russia and India are linked by "strong, time-tested ties of friendship," the Russian security council secretary noted
UAE among suitable locations for Russia-US summit, says Putin
The Russian president pointed out that Moscow has many friends who are ready to assist us in the organization of an event of this kind
Russia makes another real peace proposal to Kiev — Putin
Vladimir Putin emphasized that Russia's plan would mean ending the conflict once and for all, not freezing it
US to gain access to transport corridor in Armenia-Azerbaijan peace deal — agency
US President Donald Trump will meet Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Friday
Ukrainian lawmaker calls Kiev's foray into Russia's Kursk Region poorly planned 'tragedy'
Some of the forces had to be redeployed from the Kiev-controlled areas in the Donetsk People’s Republic, leading to Ukraine’s retreat there, Verkhovna Rada member Maryana Bezuglaya noted
Presidents of the UAE, Russia discuss cooperation in economy, energy sector — statement
The WAM news agency said that the presidents of the two countries "also exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest"
Bars-27 detachment fighters hit Ukrainian army’s UAV control point, mortar in DPR
The detachment fighters also attacked the Ukrainian army’s camouflaged mortar position with drones as it was detected by the air when the crew was camouflaging the position
Kiev planning provocation in Kramatorsk maternity hospital, DPR leader’s aide claims
"Information has been confirmed that Ukraine’s armed formations commanded by the Kiev authorities are preparing a provocation," Igor Kimakovsky, an aide to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, warned
Press review: Russia reacts to NATO nuclear activity as US-India tariffs may impact trade
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 6th
US imposing 100% tariffs on semiconductors would be devastating for the Philippines
Danilo Lachica, President of Semiconductor and Electronics Industries Foundation, noted that semiconductors account for approximately 70% of the Philippines’ exports
Putin says Russia invests double in UAE as reverse
The Russian president also noted the dynamics of the development of relations between the UAE Sovereign Fund and the Russian Direct Investment Fund
Ukraine’s SBU registers investigation into US journalist Lira’s murder — lawmaker
SBU chief Vasily Malyuk refuses to recognize that the journalist was subjected to torture and extortion while in custody, Alexander Dubinsky said
Trump says US may lift 25% tariffs on India over purchases of Russian oil
"We’ll determine that later," US president said
IN BRIEF: What is known about overnight Ukrainian drone strike on Russian regions
A man was injured in an attack on Slavyansk-on-Kuban, Krasnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said
Washington declines to specify if Trump is ready to meet with Putin without Zelensky
The ultimate goal is to end this conflict, get the parties to the table, see a ceasefire and a long and enduring peace, US Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott told reporters
Putin-Trump meeting to serve as precursor for trilateral talks with Zelensky — expert
According to Andrey Koshkin, the summit is necessary, since it has long been clear that a meeting of the two leaders is needed to advance the settlement in Ukraine
Belarus records flights of 2-3 spy aircraft every day — Security Council chief
Alexander Volfovich also addressed Western allegations suggesting that Belarus and Russia pose a threat to others, noting that these accusations are fundamentally at odds with the actions of Western countries themselves
No place in EU for uncivilized country like Ukraine — top Hungarian diplomat
"There is no place for such a country in the European Union; it is not a civilized country", Peter Szijjarto said
Russian Su-35S fighter provides cover for combat aircraft striking Ukrainian army sites
According to Russia’s Defense Ministry, pilots of Russian operational/tactical aircraft conduct sorties at any time and in any weather conditions
Israel unwilling to govern Gaza Strip, ready to hand it over to Arab forces — Netanyahu
The prime minister emphasized that Israel does not want to hold the enclave but intends to establish a "security perimeter"
Merz discusses Ukraine with Zelensky after Putin-Witkoff meeting — German Cabinet
Spokesperson Stefan Cornelius highlighted that both leaders acknowledged the efforts of US President Donald Trump to mediate a settlement of the conflict
China’s trade turnover with ASEAN rises by 8.2% to $596.99 bln in January-July
China’s trade surplus for the reporting period amounted to $157.07 bln, an increase of 40.6% compared to January-July 2024
Trump’s tariff move puts US-India ties at stake — NYT
The US actions "will push India to reconsider its strategic alignment, deepening ties with Russia, China and many other countries," Global Trade Research Initiative’s analyst Ajay Srivastava said
Russian stock market indices in the green on Thursday — market data
The MOEX Russia Index gained 4.04% to 2,876.43 points, while the RTS Index added 5.1% to 1,141.45 points
Putin holds phone call with South African president, briefs him on Witkoff meeting
According to the Kremlin press service, Cyril Ramaphosa thanked the Russian leader for providing the information
UAE president arrives on official visit to Russia
His flight landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo-2 Airport
INF Treaty pullout to allow Russia to deploy Oreshnik systems to protect allies — expert
According to Alexander Stepanov, Oreshnik missile systems, whose serial production was announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin on August 1, fall within the scope of the INF Treaty, which has ceased to be relevant and valid in terms of international law
Introduction of US tariffs will have painful consequences, expert warns
According to Boris Kopeikin, these expectations are already being taken into account by businesses around the world, and therefore, they affect plans for investments in future growth in the production of goods and services
IN BRIEF: What Kremlin Aide Ushakov said about preparations for Putin-Trump meeting
Yury Ushakov said that next week was designated as a guideline for the leaders' meeting
Authorities in Moldovan region point to risk of instability after leader sentenced
The Gagauz authorities also pointed out that they did not recognize the court’s decision and planned to organize protest rallies in the region
Hamas urges international community to prevent Israel from seizing Gaza
Khaled al-Qaddoumi, the movement’s representative in Iran, stressed that "even the Israeli military leadership, engaged by Netanyahu, opposes such insane ideas as invading the Gaza Strip"
During phone talk with Putin, Ramaphosa supports peace initiatives on Ukraine
"President Ramaphosa welcomed the briefing and expressed South Africa's full support to peace initiatives that will end the war and contribute to a lasting peace between Russia and Ukraine," the statement says
Kremlin says will announce venue for Putin-Trump meeting later
Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said that the venue for a meeting between the Russian president and the US president had been agreed
Putin says Russian hypersonic weapons’ existence impacts global situation
Russia is developing the most advanced weapons, including the Avangard hypersonic missile system and the Tsirkon long-range hypersonic anti-ship cruise missile, the president said
Oreshnik proved itself very well in combat conditions, Putin says
"Volume production of the newest intermediate-range missile system Oreshnik is being started," the Russian leader said
UAE ready to further facilitate POW swaps between Russia, Ukraine — agency
According to the statement, Vladimir Putin "expressed gratitude for the ongoing efforts of the UAE, which contribute to the successful exchange of prisoners between Russia and Ukraine"
US may slap secondary sanctions on Russia's partners on August 8 — reporter
US President Donald Trump initially gave Russia 50 days to sign a peace agreement with Ukraine, after which he threatened to impose 100% trade duties on Moscow and its trading partners
Kalashnikov gunmaker unveils latest shortened, small-size assault rifles
Russian troops are already using the latest assault rifles in the special military operation in Ukraine
State Department mum on US intention to impose sanctions against Russia on August 8
A lot of speculation is involved there, State Department Principal Deputy Spokesman Tommy Pigott said
Ukrainian army deserters almost never return to service — security forces
The number of deserters to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to various estimates, is at least 400,000 military personnel
Meeting with Trump, possible communication with Zelensky: What Putin said
The Russian president said that both Moscow and Washington were keen on a face-to-face meeting between himself and US leader Donald Trump
Russia’s IGLA counter-drone cartridges undergoing tests in special military operation area
Rostec unveiled at the MILEX 2025 defense exhibition a new line of cartridges designed to engage small-size drones
Putin confirms mutual interest in meeting with Trump
It doesn't matter who was the first to say it, the Russian president said
Russia-US relations reset likely to happen — Russian lawmaker
Adalby Shkhagoshev stated that people shouldn't only pay attention to Donald Trump railing against Russia, since the US president also talks about restoring relations with Russia
Gagauzia's parliament won’t recognize sentence of autonomy's head Gutsul — statement
The autonomy's authorities said that the court decision was made "under political pressure" from the Party of Action and Solidarity, which controls the government in Chisinau
Press review: Russia, US pursue dialogue as Russian oil exports grow globally this week
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 7th
Man steals ambulance to woo date in Nizhny Novgorod Region
According to the Interior Ministry, the medics called the police who promptly detained the hijacker
US top diplomat Rubio is right that Putin, Trump have matters to discuss — Kremlin aide
According to Yury Ushakov, Moscow "is amenable" to the US proposal to hold a personal meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump
Russian forces destroy Ukrainian temporary deployment point in DPR
It was located in a dilapidated building
Federal budget deficit totaled $61.5 bln in 7M 2025 — Finance Ministry
Expenditures of the federal budget as of the end of the reporting period surged by 20.8% to $317.8 bln
Kiev to need $35 bln in external financing in 2026, $22 bln confirmed
Kiev expects to receive $54 bln by the end of this year, despite a reduction in funding from the EU due to Ukraine's failure to meet a number of criteria for integration with the European Union, Chairman of the National Bank of Ukraine Andrey Pyshny added
Ukrainian agent guilty of assassination plot of Russian commander tailed him in 2023
The verdict has not yet entered into force, the defense plans to appeal it
