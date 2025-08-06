No plans for Erdogan to visit Ukraine yet — Turkish ruling party

ISTANBUL, August 6 /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is not scheduled to visit Ukraine any time soon, official representative of the ruling Justice and Development Party Omer Celik told reporters.

"Our president's visit to Ukraine is not on the immediate agenda," he said.

Earlier, the Turkiye newspaper said the visit was possible, that it was being discussed in diplomatic circles. Later, Ukrainian ambassador to Turkey Nariman Dzhelyalov clarified that "the Ukrainian side is working on organizing such a visit, but so far there has been no confirmation of the trip."