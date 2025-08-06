India cannot allow the US, the EU deciding on its trade partners — newspaper

NEW DELHI, August 6. /TASS/. The United States and the European Union cannot decide on the country India to trade with and cannot determine its decisions in foreign policy, The Hindu newspaper says in its editorial.

Neither the U.S. nor the EU can decide which country India will partner or trade with," the newspaper noted. "India’s sovereignty is non-negotiable and its foreign policy choices cannot be manipulated by other countries, no matter how significant their own ties with India are," it said.

The recent statement of the Indian Foreign Ministry "indicates New Delhi’s growing frustration with the US’s increasingly offensive positions against India, including on immigration, trade negotiations, Operation Sindoor and Pakistan, and India’s BRICS membership," the newspaper noted.

"It is unclear how and to what extent the government is prepared to stand up to the bullying tactics" of US leader Donald Trump, the news outlet added.