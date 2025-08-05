Intelligence believes Thailand plotting assassination attempt on Cambodian PM — newspaper

BANGKOK, August 5. /TASS/. The Cambodian intelligence agency believes that Thailand may be plotting to assassinate Cambodian Senate President Hun Sen and Prime Minister Hun Manet using GPS-guided munitions launched from light attack aircraft, the Khmer Times newspaper reported, citing sources.

According to its information, Bangkok plans to use AT-6 TH light attack aircraft equipped with Korean-made GPS-guided bombs to carry out a precision strike on the two Cambodian leaders. Intelligence sources told the newspaper that Thailand received eight such jets and 200 munitions on July 29. The country also reported the return of four additional aircraft that were sent to South Korea for repairs and rearmament.

In turn, Thailand’s Foreign Ministry denied the newspaper's report.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs categorically denies this baseless allegation," the statement said. According to Thai diplomats, such actions "are not only unconstructive, but threaten to seriously undermine the positive spirit of these discussions which are aimed at peacefully resolving the situation."

Armed clashes broke out along the Cambodia-Thailand border near the disputed area in Cambodia’s Oddar Meanchey Province on the morning of July 24. Thailand’s army reported that it had scrambled fighter jets for strikes on the positions of Cambodian forces in response to their use of heavy armaments. The Cambodian military said it was acting in self-defense to an incursion by Thai troops.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced on July 28 that Thailand and Cambodia had agreed to a ceasefire following talks between acting Prime Minister of Thailand Phumtham Wechayachai and Head of the Cabinet of Cambodia Hun Manet held in Kuala Lumpur. The truce came into effect at midnight on July 28.