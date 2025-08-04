Erdogan may soon visit Ukraine — media

ISTANBUL, August 4. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Ukraine in the coming days, the Türkiye government-run newspaper said.

According to the newspaper, Erdogan’s potential visit to Kiev at Vladimir Zelensky’s invitation is being looked at in the country’s diplomatic circles. Sources say that such a visit may take place within days, the newspaper said.

The visit’s agenda will focus on the ratification of a free trade agreement between the two countries and efforts toward peace with Russia, it wrote, citing diplomatic sources and Ukraine’s new Ambassador to Ankara Mariman Dzhelyalov.

The free trade agreement between Turkey and Ukraine was signed in February 2022 and endorsed by the Turkish president in August 2024.

The Turkish authorities neither confirmed nor refuted these reports.

The Turkish president has repeatedly said that his country is ready to host a meeting between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders and expressed hope that such a meeting would yield agreements that would put an end to the Ukrainian conflict.

stanbul hosted the third round of direct Russian-Ukrainian talks on July 23. During the 40-minute talks that were preceded by a tete-a-tete meeting between the delegation heads, Vladimir Medinsky of Russia and Rustem Umerov of Ukraine, the sides discussed their positions laid down in their memorandums.

The meeting yielded an agreement to exchange not only military but also civilians. Russia proposed to set up three working groups to address political, military, and humanitarian issues. Apart from that, Moscow offered Kiev to transfer 3,000 more bodies of Ukrainian troops and suggested that the practice of short humanitarian pauses be resumed along the frontline to collect the wounded and bodies of those killed.

According to Medinsky, a decision on the fourth round of talks will be made after the third round’s agreements are implemented.