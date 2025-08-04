NATO chief calls on allies to follow the Hague’s lead and buy weapons for Kiev

BRUSSELS, August 4. /TASS/. NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has hailed The Netherlands’ decision to purchase 500 million euro worth of US-made weapons for Ukraine and called on other NATO countries to follow the lead.

"NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte today (4 August 2025) welcomed the first package of U.S. military equipment for Ukraine coordinated under the new NATO Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative. The Secretary General and the Dutch government confirmed that the Netherlands is funding the first package in full," NATO’s press service said in a statement.

"I commend The Netherlands for taking the lead and turning this initiative into concrete support on the ground," it quoted Rutte as saying. "I have written to all NATO Allies, urging them to contribute towards this burden sharing initiative, and I expect further significant announcements from other Allies soon."

The Hague’s decision was also welcomed by US Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker.

The press service noted that The Netherlands’ decision followed recalled that the July 14 agreement between NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and US President Donald Trump. "This new initiative is funded by European Allies and Canada, and will consist of regular packages, each worth roughly $500 million, containing equipment and munitions identified by Ukraine as operational priorities," it said.

Earlier in the day, Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans announced that his country will be the first NATO ally to "deliver a €500 million package of US weapon systems (incl. Patriot parts and missiles)" to Ukraine.