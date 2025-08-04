Palestinian Foreign Ministry urges UNSC to immediately establish ceasefire in Gaza

RABAT, August 4. /TASS/. Palestinian officials have appealed to the UN Security Council (UNSC) to fulfill its obligations as soon as possible and immediately introduce a ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, the WAFA news agency reported.

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry has called on the UN Security Council "to fulfill its obligations without delay and immediately introduce a ceasefire regime in the Gaza Strip, halting the continued acts of genocide, forcible relocation and annexation being committed [by Israel] with regard to Palestinian people."

The ministry urged implementation of the decisions of the UN High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Question of Palestine and the Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in New York in late July, in particular, putting into practice the two-state solution which involves the peaceful coexistence of the Palestinian and Israeli states.

The Foreign Ministry noted the UNSC’s important role in "saving the lives of over two million Palestinians in the Gaza Strip who live in an endless circle of murder, hunger, thirst, and the lack of medicines and all basic human rights." "Delaying the establishment of a complete ceasefire only supports the plans of forcibly relocating the Palestinians from their native land," its statement reads.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated sharply on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory, killing residents of border communities and taking hostages. Hamas said the assault was in retaliation for what it called aggressive actions by Israeli authorities at the Al-Aqsa Mosque on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem’s Old City. In response, Israel launched a military operation in the Gaza Strip aimed at dismantling Hamas’ military and political infrastructure and rescuing the hostages. The campaign also included air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.