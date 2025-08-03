Iranian army commander says threat of attack from Israel persists

TEHRAN, August 3. /TASS/. Threats of an Israeli attack on Iran persists, and the conflict cannot be considered completely over, the commander-in-chief of Iran’s army, Lieutenant General Amir Hatami said.

"A 1% threat must be perceived as a 100% threat. We should not underestimate the enemy and consider its threats as over," Hatami said, according to the official IRNA news agency.

He added that the Islamic Republic’s missile and drone power "remains standing and ready for operations."

Overnight into June 13, Israel kicked off Operation Rising Lion aimed against Iran’s nuclear program. Less than 24 hours later, Iran launched a retaliatory attack. In the following days, Tel Aviv and Tehran exchanged strikes again.

In the early morning hours of June 22, President Donald Trump announced that the US had successfully attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan.

On the evening of June 23, Iran attacked the largest American air base in the Middle East, Al-Udeid Air Base in Qatar. After that, US President Donald Trump announced that Israel and Iran had agreed to a truce. The ceasefire came into effect on June 24. US President Donald Trump has previously repeatedly stated his readiness to carry out repeated strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities if he believes that Tehran is seeking to restore its potential. The head of the Islamic Republic's Foreign Ministry, Abbas Araghchi, promised that Iran would give a decisive response in case of repeated aggression.