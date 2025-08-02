US Senate not to approve anti-Russian sanctions bill until fall — The Hill

WASHINGTON, August 2. /TASS/. US Senate will not pass a new bill toughening sanctions on Russia, including restrictions against third countries, until the end of the summer, according to the Hill newspaper.

The media outlet noted that "Republican senators are getting ready to leave Washington without advancing a major sanctions bill against Russia." The Senate is going on its August recess and will reconvene in early September.

"While Senate Ukraine hawks wanted to see their sanctions bill pass before the monthlong break, they ultimately left the decision entirely in Trump’s hands, at least for the summer," the newspaper said. According to it, this gives "President Trump sole discretion over whether to follow through on his threats" on introducing sanctions against Moscow and its trade partners. The media outlet noted that "Democrats have expressed skepticism" as to whether Trump will be able to do so.

On July 14, US President Donald Trump said that the US will impose about 100% import tariffs on Russia and its trade partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on the Ukrainian settlement within 50 days. He later cut the deadline to 10 days.