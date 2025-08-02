About 100 Palestinians killed, over 1,000 injured in Gaza in 24 hours — Health Ministry

TUNIS, August 2. /TASS/. At least 98 people were killed and more than 1,000 sustained wounds in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip over the past 24 hours, the enclave’s Health Ministry said on its official Telegram channel.

"Over the past 24 hours, Gaza Strip hospitals admitted 98 [bodies] of those killed (including 15 recovered from under the rubble) and 1,079 injured individuals," it said in a statement.

Thus, the death toll in the Gaza conflict has risen to 60,430 since October 2023, with more than 148,000 people injured.

Tensions erupted again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when militants from the Gaza-based Palestinian group Hamas launched a surprise incursion into Israeli territory from the Gaza Strip, killing residents of border settlements and seizing hostages. In response, Israel initiated a military operation in the enclave to dismantle Hamas’ military and political structure and rescue all those kidnapped, and began delivering air strikes on targets in Lebanon and Syria.

In March, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) resumed combat in the enclave, ending the ceasefire regime established in January 2025. During several rounds of talks mediated by Qatar, Egypt, and the US, the parties to the conflict were unable to determine the terms of a new agreement.