Iran says intelligence agents thwarted assassinations of 23 officials during Israel war

TEHRAN, July 28. /TASS/. The Iranian Intelligence Ministry said its agents prevented assassinations of 23 high-ranking officials during the 12-day war with Israel.

"We were able to detect and neutralize terrorist plans of the regime (Israel - TASS) aimed at assassinating 23 of the country’s high-ranking officials during the 12-day war, as well as 13 similar conspiracies in the months preceding the war, the uncovering of which, by God's grace, led to the prevention of assassinations of 35 high-ranking civilian and military officials," it said in a statement recapping the conflict.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started a military operation against Iran. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Nine days later, the US entered the fray. In the small hours of June 22, US forces attacked three Iranian nuclear facilities: in Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan. The following evening, Tehran launched missiles toward Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar, the largest US air force base in the Middle East. Trump then said Israel and Iran had agreed to a ceasefire, which took effect on June 24.

Israeli strikes killed Deputy Chief of Staff for Intelligence General Gholam Reza Mehrabi, Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations General Mehdi Rabbani, Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Mohammad Bagheri, Commander of Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Lieutenant General Gholam Ali Rashid, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corp Commander Lieutenant General Hossein Salami, IRGC Aerospace Force Commander General Amir Ali Hajizadeh and at least seven other high-ranking officers at the IRGC Aerospace Force.