Rubio expects to meet with Lavrov on sidelines of ASEAN events — State Department

WASHINGTON, July 10. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expects to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) events in Kuala Lumpur, according to Rubio’s schedule for Thursday distributed by the US State Department press service.

According to the document, the meeting between the US and Russian foreign policy chiefs is scheduled for 6 p.m. local time (10 a.m. GMT).

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said earlier that Lavrov will attend the ASEAN foreign ministers’ events on July 10-11. Lavrov is also expected to hold a range of meetings with his Asian counterparts.