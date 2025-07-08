Trump says he considers agreeing to more sanctions on Russia

WASHINGTON, July 8. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump said he is "very strongly" considering the option of giving the nod to Congress to pass a bill that would impose new sanctions against Russia.

"The Senate is passing <…> very tough sanctions. They pass it totally at my option <…> I’m looking at it," he said at a cabinet meeting when a reporter asked whether he would sign the bill. "I’m looking at it very strongly."

Asked how the US plans to act against Russia, Trump replied, "I wouldn’t be telling you. Don't we want to have a little surprise?"

US Senator Lindsey Graham, a Republican representing South Carolina (included on Russia’s list of terrorists and extremists) recently said Trump agreed that Congress should pass a bill to introduce new sanctions against Russia. Graham expects the Senate to consider the bill in July.

The sanctions bill

The bill was introduced in early April by a bipartisan group of senators led by Graham and Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat representing Connecticut. The proposal provides for such measures as secondary sanctions against Russia’s trading partners, for example, tariffs of 500% on imports to the US from countries that purchase oil, gas, uranium and other goods from Russia.

Chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee Roger Wicker, a Republican representing Mississippi, said in early June that Trump has asked fellow party members in the US Senate not to bring the bill to a vote, for the time being.

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on July 2 said the US should realize that sanctions against Russian are not working and backfire against the countries that push for imposing them. She commented on Graham's statement that the US plans to impose new sanctions against Russia by saying that it is high time "for them to realize that Russia has adapted to sanctions pressure and to all their packages, all their sanctions regimes.".