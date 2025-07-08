Amsterdam court rules to keep soccer player Promes in custody, postpones case until 2026

AMSTERDAM, July 8. /TASS/. The Amsterdam Court of Appeal has extended the term of pre-trial detention of former Spartak Moscow and the Netherlands national team soccer player Quincy Promes and postponed the hearings on his case until 2026.

According to a TASS correspondent, the court justified the decision by the risk that the athlete might flee abroad.

When announcing its decision, the court stated that there are still sufficient reasons to keep Promes detained.

The case has been postponed indefinitely with the next hearing anticipated no earlier than 2026.