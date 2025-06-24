Serbian president says receives threats for his refusal to export arms

BELGRADE, June 24. /TASS/ Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has pledged that Belgrade will not resume exports of weapons and munitions, despite the serious pressure and threats to organize protests at defense enterprises.

"The defense ministry has accepted my order but five entities take part in this process and the National Security Council has issued a relevant order to the ministry of trade, which is the last to sign relevant documents, saying that munitions must not leave the country. This is a serious problem for us, because I have been under strong pressure both from inside the country and from abroad since last night," he told journalists.

He stressed that further arms exports would be possible only when authorized by the National Security Council. "From now on, we will sell munitions and weapons to any country only on the resolution of the National Security Council, absolutely transparently. Today, we have agreements only with Cyprus - their helicopters for our Noras (artillery systems - TASS), and with Azerbaijan. But these supplies will stay strictly in their territories, will not be redirected anywhere else," Vucic said.

In his words, he has already received warnings about possible protests at defense enterprises. "Since I said no, I received a warning that rallies will be organized at defense enterprises in July to show me that exports must continue because this about people’s wages," he stressed.

He also promised to revise all contracts and introduce a customer clearance system. "We will draft the so-called black, grey, and white lists. You will see how nervous those who silently generated money thinking that everything can be blamed on Vucic will be. Well, once we stop exports we will have no money and those who used to accuse me of such exports will lament about the lack of wages tomorrow," he noted.

The Serbian leader accused his opponents of seeking to destabilize the situation in the country. "Some of them are reporting to the Americans and the British, others - to the Russians, but no one thinks about Serbia. All they want is to crush Aleksandar Vucic, who can side with only one party - Serbia," he said. "Colossal pressure is being exerted: to allow one, two, five, ten, fifty batches because they have contracts."

Earlier, Serbia’s defense ministry officially confirmed the decision to suspend arms and military equipment exports produced in the republic. According to the ministry’s statement, the suspension is being implemented per instructions from the Serbian president and will require mandatory approval from the National Security Council for any future deliveries.

Serbian arms issue

The Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) has said on June 23 that Belgrade is using intermediaries to export its military products to Ukraine, and has been seen upping its activity in this regard recently. According to the SVR, ammunition produced at Serbian defense enterprises, mainly for heavy long-range systems, "is sent in the interests of Ukraine to NATO countries in the form of complete sets of parts for assembly. This allows Kiev to formally receive at a later time not Serbian military products, but those assembled at the weapons factories in Western countries," the report says. " Ammunition is assembled and equipped primarily in the Czech Republic and Bulgaria.

"However, manufacturers in Serbia are well aware of the real consumers of their products and the fact that their missiles and shells will kill Russian military personnel and residents of Russian settlements," the SVR stressed.

The SVR said the Krusik plant in the Serbian city of Valjevo has recently sold several large batches of kits for assembling 122-mm Grad MLRS missiles to a Czech company. A Loznica defense company sent kits for the production of the same missiles, as well as 120-mm mines, to a Bulgarian company.