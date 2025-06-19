Iran won’t halt strikes until after Israel pays reparations — National Security Council

TEHRAN, June 19. /TASS/. Iran won’t stop strikes until after Israel is punished and pays reparations, Iran's Supreme National Security Council said in a statement.

"Retaliation will continue until the enemy is punished and reparations are paid," the statement said, the IRNA news agency reported.

The council warned that Iran will retaliate immediately to any country that will step in the conflict on the side of Israel.

Overnight into June 13, Israel started Operation Rising Lion against the Iranian nuclear program. Less than a day later, Iran carried out a retaliatory attack. Over the following days, Israel and Iran traded blows again. Both sides reported fatalities and other casualties in the attacks, acknowledged that some targets on their territory were hit, but said the damage was limited. Mutual strikes are ongoing.