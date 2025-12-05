Cooperation with Russia in energy, critical minerals important for India — Modi

NEW DELHI, December 5. /TASS/. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has identified cooperation in energy, critical minerals, and shipbuilding as significant areas of interaction with Russia.

"Our close cooperation in shipbuilding will help strengthen our joint initiatives. This is another important example of our mutually beneficial collaboration, which leads to the creation of new jobs," he told a press conference following talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in New Delhi.

Modi also noted the importance of cooperation in energy security and clean energy, including nuclear energy. "Mutually beneficial cooperation in critical minerals will also be significant for ensuring a secure and diversified distribution of resources for the entire world," he said.

The Indian premier specifically mentioned the two countries' cooperation in agricultural fertilizers. "Our cooperation in agriculture and fertilizers is very important for food security and the well-being of our farmers," he said.