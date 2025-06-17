Chinese Vice Premier to take part in SPIEF

BEIJING, June 17. /TASS/. Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang will attend the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) on June 19-21, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun told a briefing.

"At the invitation of the Russian government, member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party, Vice Premier of China Ding Xuexiang will participate in the 28th SPIEF on June 19-21," the spokesman said.

Ding Xuexiang will meet with representatives of the Russian leadership and discuss effective ways to solve pressing global issues, the diplomat added. "China expects strengthening interaction and exchanges with all parties, reaching consensus on cooperation issues, promoting a fair and orderly multipolar world order and inclusive economic globalization, as well as giving impetus to optimization of global governance and promotion of global development and prosperity," he said.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) will take place on June 18-21. This year, the event will be held under the theme "Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World." Thematic zones such as the ‘Territory of Innovations’ and the national brand space ‘Buy Russian!’ will operate at the Forum.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, the Drug Security Forum, and the Roscongress Urban Hub discussion platform. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival will be held, and the SPIEF Sports Games will take place.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its information partner.