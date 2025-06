PARIS, June 14. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump may get behind the wheel of a McLaren team car competing in the Formula 1 World Championship during private tests, journalist Julien Febro said on the Canal+ TV channel.

It is expected that this will happen on the track in Austin (Texas) next week. The dates of the internship are not mentioned.

In May, Trump visited the sixth stage of the World Championship, the Miami Grand Prix. McLaren is the leader of the Constructors' Championship.