Iran says Israel crosses red line of international law by attacking nuclear facilities

DOHA, June 15. /TASS/. Israel has crossed a new red line in international law by attacking Iran’s nuclear facilities, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said.

"The Zionist regime crossed a new red line of international law by attacking nuclear facilities. This is an extremely serious violation of international law, which is prohibited under any circumstances," the minister stressed.

According to Araghchi, Israel "does not recognize any restrictions for itself in violation of international law." He also said that "humanitarian law, human rights and all international standards have been violated in the Gaza Strip."

Israel launched Operation Rising Lion on the night of June 13, targeting Iran's nuclear program. Less than a day later, the Islamic Republic launched a retaliatory attack. On June 14 and on the night of June 15, Israel and Iran exchanged strikes again. Both sides reported deaths and injuries as a result of these attacks, acknowledged that some objects were hit on their territory, but stated that the damage was limited.

Iran and the United States have been conducting talks mediated by Oman to resolve the Tehran's nuclear problem since April. After several attempts to strike an agreement, the consultations hit a deadlock over disagreements on uranium enrichment. The sixth round was scheduled for June 15 in Muscat, but after the Israeli attack on Iran it was canceled.