FACTBOX: Israel begins operation Rising Lion against Iran, braces for response

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the beginning of Operation Rising Lion, aimed against the Iranian nuclear program.

The Jewish state’s Defense Minister Israel Katz described it as a "preemptive strike" and warned his compatriots about Iran’s looming retaliatory attack.

Iranian media reported that explosions were heard in several Iranian cities, including the capital Tehran. Reuters reported that possible victims of the attack include Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri and the commander of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Lt. Gen. Hossein Salami.

TASS gathered key information about the strike.

Israel’s actions

- "Just now, Israel has begun operation Rising Lion, a precise military operation aimed at eliminating the threat that Iran poses to the very survival of Israel. This operation will continue for as many days as necessary," Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said, adding that the main objective was to stop Iran’s nuclear program

- "We delivered a strike into the heart of Iran’s nuclear enrichment program, we delivered a strike into the heart of Iran’s weapons program, we attacked Iran’s main enrichment facility in Natanz, we attacked key nuclear physicists working on the Iranian bomb. We also delivered a strike in the heart of Iran’s missile program," he added.

- The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson Effie Defrin said phase one of the operation, which involved dozens of IAF jets, has been completed. The first stage that included strikes on dozens of military targets, including nuclear targets in different areas of Iran, the spokesman added.

- Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said "an attack with the use of missiles and drones against the State of Israel and its civilian population is expected very shortly." The Israel Defense Forces issued immediate changes to the Home Front Command Guidelines, prohibiting educational activities, gatherings, and workplaces, except for essential sectors from midnight GMT. Later, another text message was sent, telling citizens to move to protective shelters and remain nearby.

- Iran’s retaliatory attack following Israeli strikes is estimated to cause damage different from what Israel is used to, Israeli Chief of the General Staff Eyal Zamir said.

- The Israeli transport ministry announced the closure of the country’s airspace.

Aftermath

- At least six explosions were heard in Iran’s capital Tehran, the Fars news agency reported. Israeli air strikes targeted the cities of Natanz, Khorramabad and Hamadan, the Al Masirah television said. In turn, Al Mayadeen said the attack targeted the uranium enrichment facility in Natanz.

- According Al Jazeera, one of the strikes targeted the Mahallati district in the northeastern part of the city, where senior military officials reside. The Israeli air force attacked at least six military bases on the outskirts of Tehran, including the military complex in Parchin, The New York Times wrote citing Iranian officials. According to the report, the strikes also targeted buildings in two heavily guarded residential neighborhoods for the Islamic Republic’s top brass.

- Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri was presumably killed by Israel’s air strike on Iran, Reuters reported citing an unnamed source. Another possible victim is the commander of Iran’s elite military force, the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), Lt. Gen. Hossein Salami.

- Al Mayadeen reported that Iran also closed its airspace.

First reaction from abroad

- The Israeli authorities notified the US about the start of the operation and informed the US administration that its strikes on Iran are necessary for ensuring the Jewish state’s security, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in a statement.

- The United States did not participate or assist Israel’s strikes on Iran, Rubio added. "We are not involved in strikes against Iran and our top priority is protecting American forces in the region," he said.

- Also, Rubio warned Tehran that "Iran should not target US interests or personnel."

- The White House said US President Donald Trump will meet with members of his National Security Council on Friday, June 13.

US-Iranian talks

- Since April, the US and Iran have been involved in indirect talks, mediated by Oman. Iran’s delegation to the negotiations is headed by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, while the US delegation is led by US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff.

- Oman’s Foreign Minister Badr Al Busaidi has confirmed that the sixth round of talks between Iran and the United States on Tehran’s nuclear program will take place in Muscat on Sunday, June 15.