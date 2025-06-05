Trump says he is ready to impose sanctions on Russia, Ukraine if no peace deal is made

WASHINGTON, June 5. /TASS/. US President Donald Trump is ready to impose tough sanctions on Russia and Ukraine if they fail to reach an agreement on resolving the conflict, the US leader said at a meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz in the White House.

When asked if sanctions on Russia could be tightened, Trump stated that it was possible if he saw "the moment when we're not going to make a deal, when this thing won't stop."

The US leader explained that in his view, the deadline is "when I see the moment where it's not going to stop, and <...> we'll be very, very tough." "And it could be on both countries to be honest," Trump stressed.