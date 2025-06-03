Switzerland sides with EU in expanding anti-Russian sanctions

GENEVA, June 3. /TASS/. Switzerland expanded sanction lists in respect of Russia and partly sided with the 17th package of European Union’s sanctions, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs said.

Seventeen individuals, 58 organizations, 189 ships and 31 enterprises were blacklisted. Measures come into force on June 3.

In particular, Kamaz CEO Sergey Kogogin was added to the sanction list. Restrictions were introduced against Russian companies Rostec, Surgutneftegaz, Volga Shipping company and Stan holding.