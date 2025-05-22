Erdogan says no intention of running for president again

ANKARA, May 22. /TASS/. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that he does not intend to run for president again, adding that the country needs a new constitution.

"I have no intention of being re-elected or running for president again. We only care about improving our country's reputation. Turkey is changing; the world is changing. We are living in a new era. Do you think we can achieve anything in such a rapidly changing world with a constitution created during a coup d’etat in the old Turkey that still retains a putsch mentality? Turkey can no longer move forward with a constitution written by putschists. We need a constitution proposed by civilians, not coup plotters," the Anadolu news agency quoted Erdogan as saying.

The Turkish leader added that his Justice and Development Party is drafting a new constitution. He also called on the opposition to participate. "Let's form commissions and create a civil constitution together as soon as possible to present to our people. There is no reason not to do this," Erdogan said. According to him, the ruling party could quickly form commissions to work on the new basic law.

Referring to the opposition's calls for early elections, Erdogan said that there is "no need" for either early or interim parliamentary elections. "If we look at the current situation in parliament, there are no circumstances there that require midterm elections. Two years ago, the country elected its representatives to the parliament for a five-year term," the Turkish president recalled.