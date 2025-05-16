BERLIN, May 16. /TASS/. At present, Germany has no plans to deliver Taurus long-range cruise missiles to Ukraine, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said.

"At present, this question is not on the agenda," he told the ZDF television.

In his words, the delivery may take a lot of time and preparations, because special training is required for operating these missiles. However, Merz added that Kiev will get cruise missiles from the United Kingdom and France.

In his opinion, the importance of Taurus for Ukraine is overestimated by the public.

Merz advocates for strengthening the authority of the German state and, in matters of foreign policy, follows a firmly anti-Russian course. In particular, the future chancellor has openly backed the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to the Kiev regime for strikes on Russian territory.