Serbian embassy confirms Vucic to visit Moscow for May 9 Parade as scheduled

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic will visit Moscow as scheduled, the republic's embassy to Russia confirmed to TASS.

"Everything will proceed as planned," an embassy employee said.

Tanjug news agency reported earlier that the plane carrying the Serbian leader is currently waiting to get clearance for a flight from Baku where it was forced to make a stop. Vucic’s flight landed in Baku amid the activity of Russian air defenses, Serbian news outlet Infromer explained.

Earlier, the Serbian tabloid Vecernje Novosti said Lithuania and Latvia had banned Vucic’s aircraft from entering there airspace en route for the May 9 Parade in Moscow. The Serbian leader is scheduled to hold talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin as part of his visit.